1-year-old found not breathing, bruised at Ohio hotel; Dad, girlfriend charged

AKRON — A man and his girlfriend were arraigned Monday in Akron Municipal Court after the man’s one-year-old daughter was found in critical condition at the Red Roof Inn in Springfield Twp, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Jason Santos, 37, and Jamilee Hunt, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday, and the judge set their bonds at $1 million each.

Santos and Hunt were both charged with endangering children and obstructing official business.

A release from the Springfield Twp. Police says officers were called to the hotel for an unresponsive infant around 9:30 pm Friday.

Officers said they found the one-year-old girl unresponsive on the bed in Santos and Hunt’s hotel room and began CPR. According to police, the girl showed signs of severe trauma and extensive bruising.

The one-year-old was transported to a local hospital.

