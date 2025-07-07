1 person dead, 2 others injured after pair of Independence Day shootings in Dayton

DAYTON — It was a scary Independence Day after two shootings left one person dead and two others at local hospitals.

What started as a fun night of celebrations for the July 4th Holiday turned into a nightmare for some people in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to two separate shootings on Friday night.

One in the 3800 block of W. Second Street and another in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

A 911 caller said that once the block party on West Grand Ave was over, people did not want to leave the area.

In the call, they detailed the crowd getting larger and larger, with some people even throwing fireworks near cars.

Two people ended up taking themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

At around the same time, a person was shot on West Second Street. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Dayton Police.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that investigators should have an update on both of these shootings as early as today.

