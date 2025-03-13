1 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The stabbing was reported in the 600 block of W Fairview Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

