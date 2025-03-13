1 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The stabbing was reported in the 600 block of W Fairview Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 dead after shooting in Miamisburg neighborhood
- Man sentenced for murder of woman found in trash can
- At least 1 dead after crash in Dayton
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group