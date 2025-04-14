1 forced from home after fire causes ‘signficant damage’ in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A person was forced from their home after a fire caused significant damage late Sunday night.
Huber Heights firefighters responded around 11:10 p.m. to the 8900 block of Hickorygate Lane on initial reports of a house fire.
Robert Williams, battalion chief with Huber Heights Fire Division, told News Center 7 that firefighters found heavy fire in the house’s back corner.
“Crews were able to get a quick knockdown of it,” Williams told News Center 7. “One occupant was transported for smoke inhalation to a local hospital.”
