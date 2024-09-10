1 dead after being shot by officers for carrying ‘multiple edged weapons’

COLUMBUS — A person is dead after being shot by officers in Ohio early Tuesday morning.

It happened near the University District in Columbus on Chittenden Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

Officers were originally called out to reports of a person holding an edged weapon who was bleeding inside a home on Monday night.

An officer called for the Mobile Crisis Response (MCR) unit, but officers cleared the scene because they did not engage that person inside that home, WBNS said.

They responded to the same home around 10:30 p.m. on reports that the person was threatening others with an edged weapon in the home. But when officers arrived, the person was alone and refused help.

Then, officers found the same person in an alley by a police substation in the University District with several edged weapons in his hand. Officers ordered the person to drop the weapons but he did not, officers fired at the suspect and he died.

Chittenden Avenue is made up predominantly of student housing and near the campus of the Ohio State University, Columbus TV station WSYX TV reports.

Brian Steel, president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, told WBNS that no officers were hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating.

News Center 7 will update this story.

