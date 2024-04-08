1 dead, 2 others hospitalized following Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead, and two others hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Stillwell Becket Road and Oxford Reily Road in Oxford Township on initial reports of a crash, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon initial investigation, a black Hyundai Elantra failed to yield to a red flashing traffic control light and a white 1500 Ram pick-up truck crashed into the passenger side of the Elantra.

Air Care responded, but a passenger from the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Team (START) responded along with the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

