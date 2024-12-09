Jay-Z accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2000

NEW YORK — A woman has amended her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs to include allegations that she was also sexually assaulted by rapper Jay-Z.

CBS News reports that the law originally against Combs back in October but was re-filed in New York on Sunday to add Jay-Z to the list of defendants.

Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter.

The plaintiff, Jane Doe, claims the rape happened when she was 13 years old. She alleges she was noticed by a limousine driver who invited her to the afterparty for the 2000 Music Video Awards where she says Combs raped her.

The lawsuit said she began to feel “woozy and lightheaded” after drinking “a portion of the drink” offered to her before the alleged rape, NBC News says.

CNN reports that the Doe’s attorneys reached out to Carter to request “a mediation to resolve this matter.”

Jay-Z posted a statement on Roc Nation’s social media accounts, calling the request a “blackmail attempt.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case. This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern with these types of theatrics,” Jay-Z wrote in part.

The rapper added that he is heartbroken for the family and that his “support goes out to true victims in the world.”

CBS News, NBC News, and CNN contributed to this report.

