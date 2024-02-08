Man indicted on 7 felony counts, accused of ramming into Dayton Police cruisers during chase

DAYTON — A man accused of ramming into Dayton Police cruisers during a chase last month has been formally charged.

Scott Jarrett, 39, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on seven felony counts, according to a grand jury report.

This includes one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

He is also facing four counts of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, online court documents said.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police began chasing Jarrett at around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the 3400 block of East Third Street when they were trying to arrest him.

There was a warrant out for his arrest for having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed, according to online court documents.

He rammed into one Dayton Police cruiser during that chase, but no officers were hurt.

The chase ended on Stanley Avenue and Webster Street when officers arrested him after he bailed out of the vehicle, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Online jail records indicate that Jarrett is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

