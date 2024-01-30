Driver in custody after bailing out of vehicle after Dayton Police chase

DAYTON — A person is in custody after bailing out of a vehicle after a police chase in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police officers started chasing a suspected vehicle around 1:15 a.m. before it crashed out on Stanley Avenue and Webster Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the suspect bailed out of the vehicle after the chase before officers arrested the person.

We are working to learn what led to the pursuit and the suspect’s charges.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

