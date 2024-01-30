Metal pipe flies off back of recycling truck, hits car’s windshield on highway

DAYTON — A driver had a close call when a pipe flew off a company’s truck and hit his car on the highway.

As News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reported a college student was heading to Sinclar on I-75 when things took a scary turn.

Now Brendan Ludwig’s Honda CRV sits outside his family’s home in West Chester.

“It’s just parked out front and I’m borrowing rides when and where I can,” he said.

For now, he doesn’t know when he’s going to drive it again.

“The recycling truck in front of me, when they hit a bump in the road, they had a lead pipe about a foot and a half long, it came flying out of their car, launched up about 15, 20 feet in the air and it smashed right into the windshield of my car,” Ludwig said.

A Dayton Police Report of the crash said:

“A Franklin Iron and Metal semi-truck had an unknown unsecured metal object fall out the back of its truck bed and hit a car. The metal object punctured the windshield and left the car with damage to both the windshield and top.”

News Center 7 spoke with an employee at Franklin Iron over the phone who said someone would reach back out. At this time that has not yet happened.

Ludwig snapped photos of the damage to his car after it happened and said he tried to flag down the truck driver but was unsuccessful.

He said he wants Franklin Iron to step up here.

“I would like them to at least pay for it,” Ludwig said.

He is thankful things weren’t worse.

“When I saw it flying through the air, I was able to have enough time to formulate a plan and at least keep the car stable and steady. And thankfully, it didn’t go through the windshield. If it had gone through, I’m not sure what it would have done to me,” he said.

Ludwig’s family is continuing to reach out to Franklin Iron in the hopes they will help fix the damage.

We will continue to follow this story.





