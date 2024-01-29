‘Blessed to be alive;’ 17-year-old injured in weekend shooting speaks out

DAYTON — For the third time in two weeks, a teenager was shot in Dayton.

On Saturday, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Greenbrier Drive for a reported shooting after 6:50 p.m.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with the 17-year-old victim Monday about what happened.

“I just want to say that I’m blessed to be alive,” Josiah Cotton said.

Cotton is a 17-year-old Senior at Trotwood Madison High School.

He said he was going to a friend’s house Saturday before he was shot.

“I didn’t see them when they shot me. It was nighttime,” Cotton said.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunshots and Cotton calling for help.

“We have no clue who got shot, we just heard 6 to 7. We don’t know what it was we just hit the floor,” the 911 caller said.

Cotton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a bullet hit him in his backside.

Even though the shooting happened two days ago, he is trying to be active by walking throughout his neighborhood.

“Yes sir, I normally walk down the street and exercise, get my daily walk in,” Cotton said.

Marcus Maddox lives in Cotton’s neighborhood and said he was shocked.

“I didn’t see anything it was raining. But I do know that the officers showed up, I did hear the sounds it was at least 5 or 6 shots,” Maddox said. “It’s always been a very peaceful neighborhood.”

Cotton said he is trying to stay positive and return to his normal teenage activities.

“I like to do all types of fun stuff, I play basketball, football and I just don’t play right now because my grades are bad,” Cotton said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.

If you have information about this incident, contact the department at (937) 333-1232 to speak with a detective.

If you would like to report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

