WATCH: Body cam shows OSHP trooper bringing driver in custody after I-75 pursuit

MIAMI COUNTY — New video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers bringing a man into custody after a pursuit on last week Interstate 75 in Miami County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a state trooper from the Piqua Post of the OSHP clocked a Honda SUV going 85 m.p.h. on Southbound Interstate 75 near County Road 25A in Miami County.

The troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the Honda did not stop.

Troopers used stop sticks and the SUV came to a stop on I-75 South near State Route 571.

Body camera footage shows a state trooper asking the driver to come out of the vehicle.

“Get out! Get out of the car!” the trooper said. The driver was taken in custody.

Jingfeng Wu was booked in the Miami County Jail on failure comply charges, an OSHP spokesperson said.

News Center 7 checked, and WU is no longer in jail.

