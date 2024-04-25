Man in custody after fleeing state troopers during I-75 traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY — A man is in custody after fleeing Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

A state trooper from the Piqua Post of the OSHP checked the speed of a Honda CRV at 85 m.p.h. on Southbound Interstate 75 near County Road 25A in Miami County, an OHSP spokesperson told News Center 7.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the SUV slowed but did not stop and pursuit ensued.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks and the SUV came to a stop on SB I-75 near State Route 571 where the driver was taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

Jingfeng Wu, 43, Brooklyn, is in custody at the Miami County Jail, jail records indicate.

He is facing misdemeanor charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and speed, the OHSP spokesperson stated.

The bond has been set at $25,000.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and both the Troy and Tipp City Police departments provided mutual aid.

