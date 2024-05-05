Reported police chase ends in crash near pizza shop in Sidney

SIDNEY — Two people are possibly hurt after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Sidney Saturday night, sources tell News Center 7.

After 8:30 p.m., Sidney police pursued a vehicle that reportedly lost control and crashed at Papa John’s on 728 Wapakoneta Avenue.

The vehicle reportedly hit a dumpster and two parked cars, sources tell News Center 7.

It is not immediately clear why the pursuit began.

Additional information was not immediately available.

