Reported police chase ends in crash near pizza shop in Sidney

By WHIO Staff

Police Pursuit Sidney Sidney police reportedly chased a vehicle that lost control and crashed near Papa John's Saturday night. (Photos provided to News Center 7)

SIDNEY — Two people are possibly hurt after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Sidney Saturday night, sources tell News Center 7.

After 8:30 p.m., Sidney police pursued a vehicle that reportedly lost control and crashed at Papa John’s on 728 Wapakoneta Avenue.

The vehicle reportedly hit a dumpster and two parked cars, sources tell News Center 7.

It is not immediately clear why the pursuit began.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

