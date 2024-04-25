Officer hit by car during traffic stop in Dayton; driver arrested in Indiana

DAYTON — An officer was hit by a car in Dayton Wednesday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. Dayton police responded to a traffic stop in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Catalpa Drive for a car that was suspected to be stolen, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers stopped the car a woman got out of the car and ran away, according to Sgt. Alex McGill with Dayton Police Department.

A man then got into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting a Dayton police officer in the process.

The officer’s injuries were described as minor and he was checked out by medics as a precaution, McGill said.

Police, along with neighbor agencies, chased the car that took off on I-70 westbound into Indiana where he was taken into custody.

The traffic stop was part of operations Wednesday night by the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force, McGill confirmed.

The woman was later located by officers and taken into custody as well.

We are working to learn the two people who were taken into custody’s identity and the charges they face.

We will continue to follow this story.





