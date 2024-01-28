1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a neighborhood on the west side of Dayton, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

After 6:50 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Greenbrier Drive for reports of gunshots.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital, the supervisor said.

Their condition is not immediately available.

No one is in custody at this time, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this shooting.

