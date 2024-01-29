‘Senseless killings;’ Shooting death of security guard at nightclub appears targeted, sheriff says

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An off-duty nightclub security guard was shot and killed inside a vehicle early Monday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck who explains why he believes this shooting was targeted LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Darnell Pate was found dead in a vehicle outside of Napoleon’s Palace on Germantown Pike around 2:50 a.m.

“Information that indicates the person waited for him to come out, get in the car, and as soon as he got in the car he was shot,” Streck said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

