Police asking for help after break-in, theft at Greenville gas station

GREENVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help after a break-in and theft at a Greenville gas station early Wednesday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said it happened at the Circle Mart gas station on East Main Street, according to a social media post.

The department added on its Facebook page that it occurred during the early morning hours.

They also asked people to stay vigilant with power being restored after Tuesday’s storms.

News Center 7 reported Wednesday that the National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down and traveled 11.9 miles in 18 minutes.

Estimated wind speeds for this tornado maxed out at 110 mph. It was approximately 800 yards wide.

Anyone with information about the break-in and theft is asked to contact Detective Jackie Hawes or Detective Jennifer Fenstermaker at (937) 548-1103.

