Man facing several charges after ramming into cruisers during Dayton Police chase

DAYTON — A man is facing several charges after ramming into cruisers during a Dayton Police chase early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police began chasing the suspect at around 1:15 a.m. at the 3400 block of East Third Street on a Felonious Assault charge, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

The suspect rammed into one Dayton Police cruiser, but no officers were hurt.

The investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that the chase ended Tuesday morning on Stanley Avenue and Webster Street after the driver bailed out of the vehicle and officers arrested him.

Online jail records identify the suspect as Scott Jarrett, 39.

He is facing charges of failure to comply, felonious assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

