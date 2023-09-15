Man in custody after police chase ends in Montgomery County

FRANKLIN — A man is in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop in Warren County early Thursday morning.

>>Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Englewood, police say

A Franklin Police officer pulled over Corey Graham, 43, of Middletown, and the suspect failed to comply, and a chase began, according to Franklin City Police report.

The suspect’s vehicle, a Black Dodge Charger, traveled westbound on E 2nd Street from S. Riley Boulevard onto Miami Avenue and into the city of Carlisle.

The vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen through Middletown Police, the police said.

>>5 hospitalized after police chase car for evading traffic stop in Englewood

The charger fled northbound onto Dayton Oxford Road before merging onto Chautauqua Road where the vehicle lost control and went off the road.

Graham left the vehicle on foot before being located, and taken into custody.

He is facing felony charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property, the report indicated.

Graham is currently in the Warren County Jail on a $2,500 bond for each felony offense and awaiting arraignment, according to online jail records.

©2023 Cox Media Group