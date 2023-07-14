Dayton Police changing procedures in responding to traffic crashes

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is changing its policies when it comes to responding to crashes.

It is a change being made across the county and state by other police departments over the last year.

The change is being made to allow officers to focus on high-priority calls and violent crime, the department announced Friday.

Officers will continue responding to calls to facilitate an exchange of information between the involved parties but will only complete one crash report, the department said.

They will complete it when the following circumstances exist:

Death and injury crash

Hit and run or OVI

Damaging resulting in one or both vehicles being towed

Dayton Police officers responded to at least 3,200 non-injury crashes in 2022 and the average time for each call was nearly an hour and a half.

The department says the change is expected to save officers 12 hours per day.

The change takes effect starting Monday, July 17, starting at 12:01 a.m.

