2 hospitalized after their ATV crashes into Dayton Police cruiser

DAYTON — Two people were sent to the hospital after their ATV crashed into a Dayton Police cruiser Friday overnight.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Germantown Street and South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street at 3:23 a.m. on reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

An officer reported the crash stating that an ATV hit the cruiser at the intersection.

Two occupants inside the ATV reported injuries following the collision. As a result, they were transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital for further care. The severity of their injuries were unknown at the time of questioning.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the crash.

