Sidney house fire sends 1 to hospital with injuries

SIDNEY — One person was injured and subsequently hospitalized due to a house fire in Sidney.

Sidney Fire were among the emergency crew that responded to the 1600 block of Holly Place for a residential house fire at 11:41 p.m. Thursday, the city’s dispatch said. Firefighters were alerted after a box alarm was triggered due to the fire.

As firefighters responded to the scene, they found that the attic was in flames, prompting an upgrade of the call to a working fire.

The house was found to be occupied during the time of the fire, injuring one person. The injured was transported to Wilson Health on Michigan Street to receive further treatment. The severity of the injuries were unknown at the time of questioning.

AES Ohio was called to the scene to “de-energize” power lines that could contribute to the growth of the fire. During this time, the power was shut down to control and extinguish the flames.

Sidney Fire led the investigation into the fire.

We will update this story as it develops.

