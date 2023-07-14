UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Wright-Patt Credit Union in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Wright-Patt Credit Union in Dayton.

Police and medics were called to respond to the crash at the credit union in the 3000 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue around 10:54 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Sergeant Creigee Coleman with said when crews arrived on scene, they saw that a vehicle had hit the building and had also came into contact with a pedestrian.

Witnesses and officers on scene said the person driving the vehicle was possibly backing up and instead of hitting the brake hit the accelerator, Coleman said.

At that point, the vehicle jumped the curb and hit the building.

Multiple medics were called to the scene. Three people involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.





