2 men acquitted of murder charges in connection to deadly shooting in 2023

DAYTON — Two men were acquitted of murder charges last week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Riyadah Pate, 20, and Lawrence Davis, 23, were acquitted of two murder charges and two felonious assault charges in connection to a burglary and deadly shooting in Dayton, according to court documents. Firearm specifications for these charges were also dismissed.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Pate and Davis went to an apartment in the 300 block of Superior Avenue with Kevin Jones, 38, and a fourth unidentified male on June 4.

The men eventually entered the apartment and a shootout occurred.

Jones was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead in the hallway outside the apartment, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Davis and Pate’s attorneys requested the acquittal during their trial last week, according to court documents.

The judge granted the acquittal citing, “the Court found the evidence insufficient as a matter of law to sustain a conviction...”

Both Davis and Pate still face two murder charges and several other charges. This trial is scheduled to begin in January.

