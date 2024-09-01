Police searching for escaped Ohio inmate

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help locating an escaped River City Corrections inmate.

The inmate, Adam Cadet, 33, escaped while being transported by River City Correctional around 10:00 pm. Saturday, WCPO reported.

Police said Cadet was last seen running into Burnett Woods, WCPO reported.

He is described as being 5″11 and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green pants. Police said he was also in handcuffs and leg shackles.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Police urge people not to approach him or try to stop him.

