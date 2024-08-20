Cincinnati Open breaks attendance record

MASON — The 2024 Cincinnati Open set a new record for attendance at the event.

The Open saw 205,068 fans during the week-long tournament, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati. It marked the first time more than 200,000 fans have been recorded at the 125-year-old tournament.

Tournament Director Bob Moran said organizers are “thrilled with the response to this year’s tournament.”

“From the beginning, we said you only get to turn 125-years-old once, and we certainly celebrated that in style this year,” Moran said in a press release. “Our fans brought tremendous enthusiasm that pumped energy throughout every minute of the tournament. We’re delighted to see how they responded to our upgrades and engaged with the tennis, entertainment, food, drink and shopping that we had to offer.”

Of the tournament’s 16 sessions, 13 were sold out, and nine set attendance records for individual sessions. The all-time single session record was set on Aug. 11, opening day, with 14,852 people in attendance, WCPO reported.

The record-breaking tournament came less than a year after the tournament almost left Ohio for Charlotte, North Carolina.

