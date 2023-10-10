Western & Southern Open staying in Ohio

MASON — The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is officially staying in Ohio.

Tournament officials made the announcement on social media, with the help of this year’s winners Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, saying it would be staying in Mason.

>> Historic Catholic school set to close in Dayton

“Your wonderful tournament is staying in Cincinnati,” Djokovic said.

The announcement came after a debate on whether the tournament would leave Mason for Charlotte, North Carolina.

Next year marks the tournament’s 125th year.

© 2023 Cox Media Group