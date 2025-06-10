News

Check you tickets! Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
TOLEDO — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ohio.

One person in Toledo won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers from Monday night’s Lucky4Life drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 17, 29, and 46. The lucky ball was 15.

The lottery ticket was sold at Eastgate Carryout in Toledo, according to the Ohio Lottery.

No one won the $7.3 million jackpot.

Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.

