Bill introduced to make ‘Superman’ Ohio’s official superhero

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that looks to make “Superman” the official superhero of the state, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

Rep. Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) and Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) introduced House Bill 270 on May 13.

The legislation aims to recognize the “cultural significance” of the superhero entering the public domain.

If passed, “Superman” would be designated as Ohio’s official superhero on the 95th anniversary of his debut, April 18, 2033, WBNS-10 reported.

The bill was designed to highlight the superhero’s Ohio roots.

The creators of “Superman,” Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, attended Glenville High School in Cleveland together, according to WBNS-10.

“Superman” was introduced in the first issue of “Action Comics” in 1938.

Several incidents that happened in the early stages of the comics were based on actual incidents in Ohio. One includes the mine accident in Athens on Nov. 5, 1930, according to the Ohio History Connection.

The lawmakers also cited “Superman’s” recent exposure in Ohio pop culture, as the newest movie was filmed in Cleveland and is set to release on July 11, WBNS-10 reported.

HB 270 is currently under review in the House committee.

