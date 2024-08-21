1 hurt, 1 in custody after stabbing in Miami County

TROY — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Troy Tuesday evening, a Troy Police Department Sergeant told News Center 7.

Troy police and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of S Union Street on reports of a stabbing before 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed outside of a business, the sergeant said.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a suspect and placed them in custody, the sergeant said. Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

