Health officials announce pool parasite outbreak; 12 cases identified

FLORENCE, Ky. — Health officials in Kentucky have announced an outbreak of Cryptosporidium, a gastrointestinal illness caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed approximately a dozen cases and numerous probable cases are out there. Several of the cases were associated with a local public pool facility.

The department told our news partners at WCPO that they received multiple calls throughout Monday from people reporting symptoms.

About half of the original cases stemmed from people who visited Silverlake in Erlanger, Kentucky, WCPO reported. The original source of the virus is unknown.

