DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 day after visiting Dayton

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19.

DeWine tested positive around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after he began experiencing mild cold-like symptoms on Monday, such as sneezing and a runny nose, according to his office.

His symptoms worsened slightly during the night, his office said. He is working remotely from home on Tuesday.

DeWine planned to get together with family over the weekend and took a cautionary test on Sunday before any symptoms were developed, but the test was negative.

According to his office, DeWine has started taking the anti-retroviral therapy, Paxlovid.

He will work from home for the rest of the week.

As News Center 7 previously reported, DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Dayton Monday to announce the details of the Dayton Innovation Hub.

The announcement was years in the making and will make the Dayton region one of the top AI technology centers in the country.

