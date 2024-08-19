Governor to announce new innovation hub in Dayton

DAYTON — There will be an announcement on Monday that will make Dayton a hub of innovation.

Governor Mike DeWine will visit Dayton today to announce details about the state’s second innovation hub.

The $125 million program is designed to create research and development, create new jobs, and help the economy.

DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted announced the launch of Ohio’s first innovation hub, the Northwest Ohio Glass Innovation Hub, last month.

