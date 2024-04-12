‘The Talk’ renewed for 15th and final season on CBS

LOS ANGELES — The Talk is coming to an end with an upcoming abbreviated final season.

“The Talk will return in the fall to celebrate its 15th and final season,” CBS shared on the daytime talk show’s Instagram page.

>> Over 80 ‘suffering’ animals seized from ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Ohio farm

In a joint statement sent out to media outlets, Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, said the show “broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format.”

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement read.

Created by Sara Gilbert, The Talk debuted in 2010 with Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Pete, Sharon Osbourne, and Leah Remini as its hosts. Currently, the show features Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Jerry O’Connell.

>> Scam call leads to shooting death of Uber driver in Clark Co.; 81-year-old man charged with murder

During its run, The Talk has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards.

No decisions have been made at this time about how CBS plans to fill the time slot after the show ends in December, according to Deadline.

You can watch The Talk weekdays on WHIO-TV at 2 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group