Warm and breezy today; Chances for showers and storms return this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Staying warm, breezy
- Temperatures stay above normal
- Few chances of showers and storms
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Warm and breezy Sunday. Gusts 20-30 MPH. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: A chance of AM showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. Highs will be near 80.
FRIDAY: More of the same. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower possible with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
©2024 Cox Media Group