Warm and breezy today; Chances for showers and storms return this week

Staying warm, breezy

Temperatures stay above normal

Few chances of showers and storms

SUNDAY: Warm and breezy Sunday. Gusts 20-30 MPH. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: A chance of AM showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances. Highs will be near 80.

FRIDAY: More of the same. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Isolated shower possible with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

