Very cold this morning, single digit wind chills; Milder, rain chances increase to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Coldest air of the season

Highs in the 20s; Wind chills in the single digits, teens

Rain late Thursday into Friday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Very cold to begin the day with lows in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits. A few flurries are possible.

'Feels like' temperature for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says it will remain cold into the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to 30 degrees. Wind chills stay in the teens and 20s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder with highs climbing back to the middle 40s.

Temperature outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early, but then clouds increase. A few showers arrive by late evening with better chances overnight. Highs reach the lower 50s.

Increasing rain chances for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: A chilly rain likely with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will be steady at times making for poor driving weather.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and mild with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall potential through Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around. Highs around 50 degrees.

©2023 Cox Media Group