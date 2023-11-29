Very cold start, milder this afternoon; Rain chances increase to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dangerously cold start, Wednesday
- Normal temperatures return late week
- Tracking wet weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Dangerously cold with lows in the teens this morning, the feels-like temperatures drop to near zero.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see mostly sunny skies and milder conditions with highs climbing back to the middle 40s.
Breezy, sustained winds out of the southwest around 15 m.p.h. with gusts to 25-30 m.p.h. possible.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase on Thursday with a few showers possible by Thursday evening. Thursday ends up being one of the warmest days of the week with a high around 52.
FRIDAY: A chilly rain likely with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will be steady at times making for poor driving conditions.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. A stray shower is possible early.
SUNDAY: A few showers around. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around. Highs around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Colder with a high of around 40 degrees.
