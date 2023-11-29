Very cold start, milder this afternoon; Rain chances increase to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dangerously cold start, Wednesday

Normal temperatures return late week

Tracking wet weekend

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Dangerously cold with lows in the teens this morning, the feels-like temperatures drop to near zero.

Bus stop temperature forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Frostbite calculation Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see mostly sunny skies and milder conditions with highs climbing back to the middle 40s.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Breezy, sustained winds out of the southwest around 15 m.p.h. with gusts to 25-30 m.p.h. possible.

Rain chances next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

THURSDAY: Clouds increase on Thursday with a few showers possible by Thursday evening. Thursday ends up being one of the warmest days of the week with a high around 52.

FRIDAY: A chilly rain likely with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will be steady at times making for poor driving conditions.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. A stray shower is possible early.

SUNDAY: A few showers around. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Rainfall potential through Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around. Highs around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Colder with a high of around 40 degrees.

©2023 Cox Media Group