Tuesday’s winter weather: Timing and location of snow, rain showers in the Miami Valley

Miami Valley residents should expect a mix of snow and rain Tuesday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

TIMING AND PRECIPITATION:

Precipitation will likely begin as snow, especially in areas north of Interstate 70 around 6 a.m.

Snow showers will be possible throughout the morning, but rain will begin to mix in as the morning progresses and temperatures rise.

Rainy conditions will take over as early afternoon hits, Chaney said.

Any remaining moisture may turn back into snow flurries as temperatures drop Tuesday night.

LOCATIONS:

Areas north of I-70 will see the best chance for snow showers all morning and the best chance for any accumulations. Areas south of I-70 will be less likely to see snow but could see some.

AMOUNTS

Overall accumulation levels are expected to be minor across the whole area. Areas north of I-70 will see the best chances of accumulation. There, a dusting to a half-inch of snow could fall mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Areas south of I-70 will have a much tougher time to see accumulating snow however some could see a dusting, Chaney said.

ROAD IMPACTS:

Despite the mix in precipitation, road impacts are expected to be minor, if any, across the region, even in areas that see more snowfall, Chaney said.

Road temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s and should be above freezing Tuesday morning.

Slick spots on bridges and overpasses will be possible and can’t be ruled out, but widespread hazardous conditions on the roads are not expected, Chaney said.

