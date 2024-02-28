Strong to severe storms possible early this morning; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — During the early morning hours, we still have a chance for strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to monitor this system. She will have LIVE coverage as the storm moves in starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>Stay alert: Download the free WHIO Weather App

A Tornado Watch has been issued for ALL counties in the Miami Valley except Auglaize and Mercer counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The bottom line, strong to severe storms are still possible throughout the early morning. The latest discussion notes that the severe weather threat isn’t as intense as originally forecast.

Regardless, a few storms will have gusty winds around 50 mph and heavy downpours. Small hail is also a concern.

TIMING: The strongest storms look to move through the Miami Valley from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

SEVERE THREATS: All severe weather threats are possible including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.

ACTION: It will be very important to have more than one way to receive warnings that can WAKE YOU UP. Severe storms at night are particularly dangerous because they occur while many of us sleep. You need a way to be woken up tonight in the event of a tornado warning. Have your NOAA weather radio on, have your WHIO Weather App push notifications on, and make sure your W.E.A. alerts on your phone are activated.





©2024 Cox Media Group