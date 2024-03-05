Scattered showers, storms, above normal highs today; Gloomy this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered showers/ rumble of thunder

Above-normal high temperatures

Gloomy weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A weak and slow-moving cold front will bring the chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Precipitation will be scattered, so don’t expect it to rain all day.

Highs are above normal yet again in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower or two remains possible, especially through early Wednesday, but the main story will be the continued cloudiness. Cooler as well with highs in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine mixed with clouds and continuing to trend drier. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers late in the day and a milder trend. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Drying things out. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

