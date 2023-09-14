Patchy dense fog, chilly this morning; Dry, seasonal temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Patchy Dense Fog
- Chilly, upper 40s to near 50 degrees
- Dry and seasonal conditions
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: A crisp start this morning with lows in the upper 40s. These will be the first 40-degree temperatures in Dayton since the end of May, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly clear and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
MONDAY: Clearing out with sunshine returning. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures nearing 80 degrees.
