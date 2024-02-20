Partly sunny today, warmer this week; Rain chances return this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warmer start with areas of patchy fog

Above normal temperatures returning

Next rain chance Thursday

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain chances will arrive late and overnight, and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

Futurecast for early Thursday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with our best chance of showers for the week.

Futurecast for Thursday evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Remaining mild with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, looking drier for Friday.

Potential rainfall through Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It will be cooler with highs back in the low to middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds and sun and cool. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs around 60 degrees.

©2024 Cox Media Group