Partly cloudy, warm today, a few storm possible; Severe storms possible Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few storms today

Severe storms possible Sunday

Cooler air arrives next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sat Futurecast

SATURDAY: Feeling like summertime on Saturday. Partly cloudy, warm with highs in the lower 80s. It will be a bit muggy. A few storms may develop this afternoon. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be the main hazards with the isolated storms today.

Severe Weather Outlook

SUNDAY: Two rounds of storms are possible on Sunday, and this morning it appears that timing has shifted a little later in the day with both rounds. This would make round one arriving late Sunday a bit stronger, but could make round two Sunday night much weaker.

Since we’re 36 hours out, much can still change and all severe weather hazards remain possible. Damaging winds continue to be the main concern. There is a lower threat for hail or an isolated tornado. If any storms train over the same locations repeatedly, localized flooding may occur. Highs Sunday in the lower 80s.

Storm Threats

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid 70s.

