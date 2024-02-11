Mostly cloudy today; Snow possible Monday night, Tuesday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, Cooler night tonight

Monitoring accumulating snow chances Monday afternoon - Tuesday morning

Seasonably cool temperatures continue

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow showers arriving late. Highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, there appears to be a growing chance for accumulating snow with lows in the upper 20s. We’ll watch this part of the forecast carefully for any changes to the storm track or temperatures, which would impact our chances at wintry weather. Accumulations ranging from < 1″ to 2-4″ are currently in the forecast, but confidence is medium right now.

TUESDAY: Snow flurries are possible early Tuesday. Drying into the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low to middle 40s. Clouds increasing Wednesday night, most likely to stay dry.

THURSDAY: Chance of a rain or rain/snow mix. Dry and partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain/snow showers with highs around 40.

