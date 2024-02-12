Dry today, chance of snow flurries late tonight for part of area; Rain returns late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Heaviest snow misses us to the southeast tonight

Lake effect flurries possible

Rain chances late week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Dry most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Overnight, a storm system tracks to our southeast.

Futurecast for Monday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Southeastern portions of the Miami Valley may get clipped with snow, but it looks less likely that folks north of an Oxford, to Dayton, to Springfield line see much of anything.

Projected snowfall for Monday night through Tuesday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

South of that line, some accumulation is possible mainly on grassy surfaces. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Futurecast for Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy on Tuesday. Some lake-effect snow flurries are possible. No accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Valentine's Day forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low to middle 40s. Clouds increasing Wednesday night, most likely to stay dry.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers with highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

©2024 Cox Media Group