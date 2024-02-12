Dry today, chance of snow flurries late tonight for part of area; Rain returns late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Heaviest snow misses us to the southeast tonight
- Lake effect flurries possible
- Rain chances late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Dry most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Overnight, a storm system tracks to our southeast.
Southeastern portions of the Miami Valley may get clipped with snow, but it looks less likely that folks north of an Oxford, to Dayton, to Springfield line see much of anything.
South of that line, some accumulation is possible mainly on grassy surfaces. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy on Tuesday. Some lake-effect snow flurries are possible. No accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
WEDNESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Partly cloudy. Seasonable with a high in the low to middle 40s. Clouds increasing Wednesday night, most likely to stay dry.
THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.
SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers with highs in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.
