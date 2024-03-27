Drier today, turning warmer; Sunshine returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Drier Wednesday then turning warmer

Unsettled pattern returns this weekend into next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL DETAILS:

Bus Stop Forecast (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy. Not as windy. Cooler with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with highs around 60. A few clouds arrive later in the day.

Futurecast (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Forecast has trended a bit wet with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Severe risk looks very low at this stage. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny. Couple Showers possible late. Highs in the lower 60s.

Potential Rainfall (maxuser)

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms looking likely. A bit far out to gauge the severe risk for this, but we will watch as it draws closer. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers lingering and a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s.





©2024 Cox Media Group