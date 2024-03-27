Dry weather, seasonable temps expected for Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI — While Reds Opening Day has a rainy history, this year is looking dry and seasonable.

THURSDAY FORECAST:

It will be a bit cooler, in the upper 40s, for Opening Day parade plans.

Winds at 5-10mph should make for a nice afternoon but you will want a light jacket with highs in the 50s at first pitch.

Through the 7th inning and final out, temperatures will hold in the 50s, marking a good start to the season weather.

Cincinnati Reds Forecast

WEEKEND FORECAST:

As the Reds continue the first series at home, Friday looks nice weather-wise.

Gloomy weather could be a factor on Saturday and Sunday with rain chances returning.

Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend in Cincinnati with highs in the 60s.

















