Dry weather, seasonable temps expected for Reds Opening Day

By WHIO Staff

Reds Opening Day CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 30: General view during the national anthem before the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ((Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images))

CINCINNATI — While Reds Opening Day has a rainy history, this year is looking dry and seasonable.

THURSDAY FORECAST:

It will be a bit cooler, in the upper 40s, for Opening Day parade plans.

Winds at 5-10mph should make for a nice afternoon but you will want a light jacket with highs in the 50s at first pitch.

Through the 7th inning and final out, temperatures will hold in the 50s, marking a good start to the season weather.

Cincinnati Reds Forecast

WEEKEND FORECAST:

As the Reds continue the first series at home, Friday looks nice weather-wise.

Gloomy weather could be a factor on Saturday and Sunday with rain chances returning.

Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend in Cincinnati with highs in the 60s.





