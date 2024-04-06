Cold, frosty this morning; Eclipse weather looking better

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chilly start to Saturday

Rain showers late Sunday

Eclipse weather trending better

DETAILED FORECAST:

Hourly Forecast

SATURDAY: Cold with frost Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy into the afternoon. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Frost possible early. Clouds return during the day giving way to a chance for rain showers by the end of the day into the overnight. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s.

Futurecast Eclipse

MONDAY (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE): A very early morning shower possible. A clearing trend in the cloud cover is expected into the afternoon. While I don’t think we’ll see crystal clear blue skies at this point, I do think we’ll have a number of breaks in the clouds. Hopefully we’ll have some luck right around total solar eclipse time a little after 3 in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for showers.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm as well. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few storms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Drying out and clearing out. Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.





