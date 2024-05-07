1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Monday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Olinger.

After 10 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Stewart Street on reports of a male down, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Olinger confirmed to News Center 7 that crews are responding to a shooting.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also confirmed they have been called to the scene.

Dayton Police Detectives are on scene of the shooting, Olinger said.

